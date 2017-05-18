Thousands without power as paraglider crashes into lines

A paraglider has escaped injury after his kite became tangled at Sunshine Beach.

UPDATE: A paraglider has escaped serious injury after his parachute landed in powerlines at Sunshine Beach earlier this morning.

Energex is working to restore power to homes affected after the parachute tangled powerlines together, "shorting" the electricity lines to homes.

Noosa Fire Station officer Harry Leigh said the man had freed himself from the harness before emergency services arrived.

"By the time police arrived he'd let himself out of the harness and was walking around on the ground," Mr Leigh said.

"He had a few abrasions and was in a bit of shock. He rescued himself."

Noosa Fire station officer Kyle Dellit said the power outage occurred after the man landed in the powerlines.

"The kite tangled the lines together after he'd got out and that caused the short," he said.

"The harness was dipping so his feet would have been touching the ground when he got out of the harness."

The man was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services closed off the street briefly while Energex worked on restoring power to Sunshine Beach and Noosa.

UPDATE: More than 2000 Sunshine Coast properties have lost power after a paraglider crashed into power lines.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Selene St at Sunrise Beach at 10.10am.

The 40-year-old male paraglider is now back on the ground, and paramedics are assessing him for injuries.

An Energex crew has cut power to the power lines while it conducts emergency repairs.

The outage has left 2225 properties without power - 207 in Noosa Heads, 1187 in Sunrise Beach and 831 at Sunshine Beach.

Police and firefighters are also at the scene.

BREAKING: Emergency services are rushing to the scene of what has been reported as a "major aircraft incident" on the Sunshine Coast.

Initial reports were that a hang glider has crashed on the beach at Sunrise Beach near Noosa Head.

The triple-0 caller told operators the incident occurred just before 10.15am on Selene St.

More to come.