Race against storms to rescue hang-glider

by Jacob Miley
8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM

STORMS and heavy rain threaten the rescue of a hang-glider stuck 30m up a tree on the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Mount Tamborine about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews on scene were expecting rain and storms to reach the site within 30 minutes and were working to free the female hang-glider.

Queensland Ambulance said the situation was being described "as a difficult rescue effort"

It is believed the patient has no obvious injuries, however crews are yet to assess, QAS said.

gold coast hinterland hang gliding mt tamborine rescue

