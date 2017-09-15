Hanging in with Hazel as Sue shares dementia insights

CARING DAUGHTER: Sue Pieters-Hawke is out to change people's attitudes to caring for people with dementia.

CARING DAUGHTER: Sue Pieters-Hawke is out to change people's attitudes to caring for people with dementia. Peter Gardiner

DEMENTIA never had former first lady of Australian politics Hazel Hawke's knickers in a knot, but this all-pervasive disease did twist her thinking when hanging undies on the clothes line.

This was part of the "black humour” Hazel's much publicised battle with her neurological deterioration which her daughter and Alzheimer's Australia Ambassador Sue Pieters-Hawke speaks about with love and a smile.

"She (Hazel) fought it and she just continued doing her best to live well and we supported her as best we could in that,” Sue said before addressing a dementia seminar this week at Tewantin's NoosaCare centre.

"It led to a roller coaster of experiences and a lot of fun and a lot of black humour.

"One that comes to mind just cracks me up.

"One of the things that can happen with dementia is that your acuity of judgment on the information coming into your brain from your senses can become a bit less.

"Mum used to help me hang out the washing. We were pegging up all knickers and my daughter was a teenager at the time and there was this tiny brightly coloured diaphanous g-string.

"And referring to my ex-husband, she said: 'He's getting a bit risqué isn't he?'

"She thought it was my ex-husband's underwear, so what do you do? You just collapse laughing.”

Sue said Hazel had a sense of humour throughout most of the dementia journey.

"She had frustrations and she had to fight internalising that whole stigma.”

Sue said her introduction to her mother's battle with dementia was "very mixed”.

"I came into it very ignorant and scared, which I think is very scary,” she said.

"So when I say we have a lot to learn, I'm not being critical, because I've come from that place of ignorance and fear.

"It was tough, there was always going to be some grief or sadness associated with a seriously impacting diagnoses.

"And it was for us too, but I also learnt that that you can live well for a lot of the time. And that was Mum's instinctive approach.

"T`he immediate family reaction usually is to avoid the whole situation and hope it isn't true. The worst misconception is they think they have to take over their loved one's life instead of supporting them living their own, as they journey through the stages of dementia. The dismissive idea of people with dementia is really being changed.”

Sue said there is a recognition that "even though their experience and their expression may be altered or impacted by symptoms of the diseases, they are still there”.

"They still fully experience their lives.”

Sue's mission is to help restore the humanity to people with dementia in the way they are cared for and treated.

"We have to restore respect and dignity and understand that if we come from this full humanity-based approach to care, then we can't just warehouse people away.

" There's a lot of unwarranted chemical restraint in the sector.”

Sue said her best advice for anyone who feels a loved one is showing early signs of dementia is "don't presume that you know or that you know what's best for them”.

And as for why she continues to be such a staunch advocate for this cause long after her mother's passing?

"I just discovered I was completely passionate about it.

"There's so much room to make a difference.”