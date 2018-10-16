Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

PARKINSON'S disease and recent open heart surgery are not enough to keep a fighter down.

It was a mighty effort, but Tewantin man Hans Bielstein has raised and presented $456 to the local Parkinson's support group at the group's monthly meeting.

The 81-year-old Parkinson's sufferer, who also had open heart surgery two months ago, door-knocked through Daintree Estate to raise the money for Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Group.

"I want to thank the community for their donations,” he said.

Mr Bielstein is a fighter determined not to let the disease bring him down.

"I fight and that's all there is to it,” he said.

"After my surgery I told my doctor I want to be alive to fight Parkinson's disease.”

Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Group offers support to locals going through the condition, and co-ordinator Nikki Creber said they were grateful for Mr Bielstein's hard work.

"He is just amazing,” Ms Creber said. "This is the second time he has done this and with the $456 from today that is $1000 in total that this man on his own has gathered.”

Ms Creber said the support group was a very important part of life for its members.

"The group is growing and growing,” she said.

"Connection for people is really important.”

Last Friday the group took part in seated movement and a discussion from an occupational therapist before morning tea.

Many participants also regularly attend a specialised Parkinson's exercise class at Anytime Fitness Noosa Civic.

Ms Creber said the need for the work done by the group was increasing.

"There are 1728 people on the coast who have Parkinson's but that number is probably more,” she said.

"Early onset Parkinson's is also on the increase.”

The group has recently applied for a Parkinson's support nurse through the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health service.

"We have to have that community based role so this is very exciting.”

The group meets on the second Friday of every month at Laguna Estate.