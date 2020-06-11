Hanson calls an ‘all lives matter’ vote

Pauline Hanson will force the Senate to vote today on whether they believe "all lives matter".

The One Nation leader's vote today is off the back of the global Black Lives Matter protests.

Protests kicked off across the world late last month after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee pressed onto Mr Floyd's neck despite him repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe.

The protests have triggered meaningful change in the US - including a promise from Minneapolis to completely overhaul its police department - but have also kicked off an unfounded argument from some white people that the Black Lives Matter movement means their lives no longer matter.

Tens of thousands of Australians attended protests across the country over the weekend in solidarity with the US - and to also bring attention to the more than 400 Indigenous deaths in custody.

Senator Hanson has attacked the Black Lives Matter movement a number of times - the latest being today's Notice Of Motion.

The One Nation leader tweeted the motion this morning.

Senator Hanson lashed the protests during a debate in the Senate yesterday.

"No one could possibly condone the way in which George Floyd died but what upsets me is the attitude of many people, black and white that his death matters more because he is black," she said.

"More whites die in Australia and America in relation to deaths in custody than blacks. That's a fact. But where is the outrage for white people?

"When a white 40-year-old Australian-American woman by the name of Justine Damond was shot there was no protest, no one really cared because she was white."

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson addresses the Black Lives Matter protests. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

The police officer who shot Ms Damond was convicted of murder last year, the first of its kind, and hundreds of people - in the US and Australia - attended vigils to remember her.

Senator Hanson continues to stoke racial tensions across Australia, once wearing a burqa in parliament and introducing a motion in 2018 to declare "it's OK to be white".

The One Nation leader's comments on the Black Lives Matter protests have been slapped down by fellow politicians - including Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi.

Ms Faruqi, who was one of the 20,000 people to attend Sydney's Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, said she had a message for Senator Hanson and any other politicians criticising those who attended.

"My response is this - there's no doubt that COVID-19 is dangerous but so is systemic racism and we are potentially at a global, historical turning point to change this. We simply can't waste it," Ms Faruqi told parliament.

