Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Hanson ‘desperate for headlines’ over border - Miles

by Jack McKay, Jessica Marszalek
28th May 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAULINE Hanson is more "desperate to seek headlines" than serve Queenslanders over her threats of a High Court challenge, Deputy Premier Steven Miles says.

"It was only a month ago, I think, that Pauline Hanson was saying we should have a border in north Queensland," Mr Miles said when asked about today's deadline to open the borders, or see Senator Hanson in court.

"So I think she is more desperate to seek headlines than she is concerned about this virus and its impact on Queenslanders.

"The Queensland Government is putting the interests, the health and the wellbeing of Queenslanders first and will continue to do so regardless of what Pauline Hanson or her mates have to say."

 

Senator Pauline Hanson is threatening to take the issue to the High Court.
Senator Pauline Hanson is threatening to take the issue to the High Court.

 

Senator Hanson on Wednesday kicked off her birthday by laying down the deadline of opening the borders by 4pm Thursday afternoon or she would move forward with her case against the Premier.

She sent the ultimatum via letter to Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday afternoon, asking for both her and Queensland's Chief Medical Officer Jeanette Young to present document showing why Queensland's borders should remain closed.

Within that letter to the Premier it states:

"We act for various persons who consider that the border ban is invalid under the Commonwealth Constitution and was not authorised by the Public Health Act 2005 (QLD) (the Public Health Act). Because the Border Ban is invalid, we request that you undertake to revoke the Border Ban by 4pm on 28 May 2020 and otherwise undertake not to enforce it."

 

Originally published as Hanson 'desperate for headlines' over border - Miles

More Stories

Show More
labor one nationa pauline hanson politics queensland politics steve miles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for voice of Noosa Show

        premium_icon ‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for voice of Noosa Show

        News ‘It will be very hard to get someone who could entertain a crowd like Alain Henderson.’

        Call for SLSQ to explain its position

        premium_icon Call for SLSQ to explain its position

        News Noosa community deserves some answers from Surf Life Saving Queensland after a...

        150 attend post-pandemic park party promoted on Facebook

        premium_icon 150 attend post-pandemic park party promoted on Facebook

        News Drinking, partying Year 11 and 12 students from two high schools

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote