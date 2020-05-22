Menu
NSW will ease coronavirus restrictions from June 1, allowing up to 50 patrons in pubs, restaurants and cafe.
News

HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

by Natalie Wolfe and Stephanie Bedo
22nd May 2020 1:20 PM

New South Wales is taking a massive step in easing coronavirus restrictions, allowing up to 50 patrons in pubs, restaurants and cafes on June 1.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the change this afternoon but said dining in would not be the way we remember.

Businesses will still be required to enforce the four square metre rule and venues will only be allowed to book for a maximum of 10 people.

No one will be permitted to stand up at venues - every patron must be sitting down with a meal, the premier added.

"There is no mingling, no standing around. There are strict guidelines in place, which will ensure that we can do this safely," Ms Berejiklian said.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the easing of restrictions would hopefully bring business to regional NSW.

"It's our happy hour, time to wine and dine. We want to see people visiting the regions visiting hotels, pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes," Mr Barilaro said.

"Today's announcement will allow regional businesses and economies to embrace, with the opening up of travel, the opportunity for businesses right into the June long weekend to fill their registers."

