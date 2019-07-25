Happy Mary Valley trails from this Sunday

THE much-anticipated Mary Valley Rail Trail will be officially opened this Sunday, July 28.

The 4.7km trail has had strong support from the local community as well as rail trail interest groups, from within the Gympie region and beyond.

The opening event will run from noon-3pm and will include free live entertainment, a free jumping castle, free face painting and even free bike hire for people who may like to cycle the trail.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The festivities will be based at the Imbil end of the trail in Selwyn St and will include an official opening by Mayor Mick Curran.

The Mary Valley Rail Trail is a re-purposing of the disused rail line between Imbil and Brooloo into a purpose-built outdoor recreation space.

Councillor Bob Fredman said the trail would add to the tourist opportunities for the Mary Valley.

"What a wonderful way to showcase the beautiful Mary Valley,” he said.

"Everyone will all be able to enjoy this facility for many years to come and I am confident this trail will not only be enjoyed by locals but also attract tourists to the area.”

The Mary Valley Rail Trail has been fully funded by the Queensland Government as part of the Mary Valley Recreation Hub project, which includes $300,000 for the Mary Valley Rail Trail and a further $300,000 towards Imbil's new skate park, which is currently under construction.

"Bring your kids, bring your bike, I hope to see you there,” Cr Fredman said

For more information on the Mary Valley Rail Trail's official opening, visit www.gympie.qld.gov. au/whats-on.