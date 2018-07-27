Hard-fought pool rescue gold for Team Sunshine

life saving: Last weekend a small but determined group of competitors from Sunshine Beach SLSC descended on the Gold Coast for the Queensland Pool Rescue Championships.

The pool rescue competition has grown significantly over the years, with record numbers entered in this year's event which included clubs from all across Queensland, along with guest competitors from New South Wales and New Zealand as well.

With some fierce competition, medals were hard to come by early in the day, with the Team Sunshine crew punching out a number of personal bests.

Once the line throw relay event got under way, Team Sunshine came into its own with under-11s Will O'Connor and Dylan Wilson picking up the first gold medal of the day.

Not long after, our U14 girls took over the medal podium with Abbie Tolano and Lulu Korac taking gold, and Francesca McKinley and Grace Otto the bronze.

The girls continued our good fortune with Sarah Perkins and Abbie Tolano picking up another bronze in the U15 line throw event.

Our U12s girls team of Summer Hooper and Georgia McKinley was unlucky to miss out on the medals, with a fourth placing in the line throw, while our U11 patient tow team of Will O'Connor and Alex Otto also finished fourth.

Lulu Korac picked up further points with a fifth in the mannequin carry, with Dylan Wilson finishing fifth and sixth in the obstacle race and brick carry, while our 4x50 medley crew of Hamish Farquharson-Selby, Sam O'Connor, Liam Summers and Killian Carrel also finished sixth.

Craig Law