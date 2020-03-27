Hard-hit resort turns to takeaways in a buggy

HERE’S a food fix for those nasty coronavirus housebound blues …. gourmet takeaway delivered to your door by golf buggy.

Well that will be what’s on the menu in Noosa Springs when the enterprising management and staff next Thursday relaunch their classy eatery Relish as a food to go service.

Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort head chef Aden Moriarty said residents of Noosa Springs and nearby locations would need to place their orders by 12 noon, and their evening meals would be delivered free of charge Thursday to Saturday evenings.

General manager Mark Brady said it was the resort’s attempt to maintain employment for staff, and to continue serving its clientele.

“These are unprecedented times and we’re doing what we can to make people’s lives as normal as possible,” Mr Brady said.

“We’ve had issues, the government has closed our spa and our fitness centre but the golf course being open is a big help to us.

He said the Department of Liquor and Gaming Regulation have okayed the course staying open if the proper precautions are taken and they are not only going to seize hold of this lifeline, they are going to run with using a fleet of buggies.

“We can deliver the meals in golf carts,” Mr Brady said.

“If it all goes according plan this will keep a couple of our chef’s employed and a couple of our restaurant staff employed.

“All we’re trying to do is plan week by week, month by month sort of thing.

“We’re running our kitchen at the moment 7am to 3pm daily – the golfers can get a takeaway meal.”

Mr Brady said golf would continue at Noosa Springs with the Sunday locals’ special rate of $79 extended to seven days a week. This included the supply of an electric cart to every golfer.

The course will operate with temporary local rules in place for maximum hygiene – such as flags remaining in holes, bunker rakes removed, and no more than one person in a cart.

Snacks will be available for golfers to take with them onto the course.

All stock in the golf shop, including designer apparel, would be discounted by 25 per cent.

Mr Brady said the resort’s fitness centre had closed, although trainers were planning to conduct outdoor PT sessions, with social separation regulations strictly enforced. These course have been approved with a maximum of 10 clients.