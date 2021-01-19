Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Woombye resident says he regularly sees buses stop at his local train station with no people on them.
A Woombye resident says he regularly sees buses stop at his local train station with no people on them.
Letters to the Editor

Hard to see value in empty bus runs

19th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I cannot understand why the rail buses are running.

When I go and have a drink with my friend near the Woombye rail station a train will stop and drop off or pick-up passengers.

Man 'terrorises' teen girl at Coast bus stop

'Rat bags' ruling high-profile bus station: MP

Then about five minutes later an empty bus will do the loop and 99 per cent of the time they remain empty.

This goes on all day.

What a waste of taxpayer money.

KEVIN BRAKE, Woombye

bus letter to the editor opinion train station woombye

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms a chance for Coast repeat

        Premium Content Severe storms a chance for Coast repeat

        Weather Possibly severe thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail are being tracked to potentially hit the Sunshine Coast.

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Latest case details a day after national hotspot status revoked

        Investigation finds rider at fault in fatal motorhome crash

        Premium Content Investigation finds rider at fault in fatal motorhome crash

        News Police have finalised their investigation into fatal motorcycle crash

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News QLD’s high unemployment ‘Achilles heel’ to economic recovery