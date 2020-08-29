Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba Farmers Market. Hamish Brown, Hammy's Cupcakes.
Toowoomba Farmers Market. Hamish Brown, Hammy's Cupcakes.
News

Hard work pays off for cupcake entrepreneur

Michael Nolan
29th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EVERY afternoon Hammy Brown rushes home from school, preheats his oven and prepares hundreds of delicious baked treats to sell at the Farmers Markets.

The 9-year-old entrepreneur has dedicated customers who pick his stall clean.

"I just love baking and I started about two years ago," Hammy said.

"It is fun to get into the zone, and to be in your own space."

When not preparing for the markets Hammy fills custom orders, the most recent of which was a box of 20 gingerbread PlayStations.

The young man was introduced the joys of cooking by his mum and grandfather, who are both big fans of food.

But it is the venerable Australian cook Maggie Beer who he seeks to emulate.

"She is a wonderful person," Hammy said.

The stall generates plenty of pocket money and Hammy saves every penny as he builds to a long-term goal of opening a cafe.

If that doesn't work out than he would be happy to host a cooking show.

MORE STORIES:

Food truck to cafe: Simple, tasty food key to expansion

Customers raving over new Eggs Benny Pie

REVEALED: 23 businesses that went bust in the last year

cakes and cupcakes hammy's cupcakes home baking toowoomba business toowoomba farmers market
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-Mean Machine wants to keep Noosa business afloat

        Premium Content Ex-Mean Machine wants to keep Noosa business afloat

        Business Noosa Shire business centre developer and ex-Olympian Mark Stockwell has stayed in the race for the long haul to realise his dream.

        Celebrity make-up artist spills the goss on epic career

        Premium Content Celebrity make-up artist spills the goss on epic career

        Celebrity A veteran make-up artist who has glammed the likes of Priscilla Presley and Angie...

        2000 to now: 12 Coast suburbs which went into overdrive

        Premium Content 2000 to now: 12 Coast suburbs which went into overdrive

        Property The top 12 Sunshine Coast suburbs where the median house prices have grown at more...

        IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Premium Content IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Politics Here are Noosa candidates vying for you vote at the upcoming state election.