Hard work pays off for Steps graduates

Stephanie Patey presents Sonya McFarlane and Melissa Louk with their graduation caps.

Stephanie Patey presents Sonya McFarlane and Melissa Louk with their graduation caps.

Graduates of a Coast college are celebrating taking the next steps in their lives after receiving their certificates in a special ceremony.

A group of seven students graduated from Steps Pathways College recently donned caps and gowns for their big day.

The college opened in 2017 to provide young adults with disabilities and autism with intensive and specialised learning.

Noosa pushes to plug back into electric bus trial



Wolves ready to rip into Coast competition

Storm’s Coast visit cancelled due to lockdown

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Student Kate-Lyn Mackenzie delivered a powerful speech to her classmates and onlookers about how the college had changed her life.

“I’ve learned so much and I can do so much more now,” Ms Mackenzie said.

“To all future students of our college, be brave, chase your dreams and never give up.

“You are so capable.”

This year’s graduates will be joining the growing group of young adults with disabilities and autism who now live independent and rewarding lives in the community.

Claire Robinson, Alana Pettigrew, Sonya McFarlane and Kate-Lyn MacKenzie during their graduation ceremony.

The graduation was attended by proud parents, relatives, and staffers; including Steps Pathways College founder and Sunshine Coast senior citizen of the year, Carmel Crouch.

“We’ve had the special privilege of being alongside these students in every step of their journey,” Ms Crouch said.

“Each one of them is unique in their own way and each have grown into amazing and capable individuals.

“I have no doubt that we will hear about all the great things they go on to achieve in our community and it is heartwarming to know that we were a part of getting them there.”