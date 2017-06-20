Harold is a healthy educator

LIFE LESSON: The Sunshine Beach State School students loved learning from Harold and Niki.

HEALTHY Harold has been given a rock star welcome at a Noosa school for sticking his neck out to promote the benefits of Life Education.

The celebrity giraffe, despite his lofty views, talked on the right level to students at Sunshine Beach State School about life affirming behaviours and relationships.

For almost 40 years Life Education has focused on schools to highlight behaviours or environments, food and nutrition, personal safety and physical activity.

In this digital age Harold and crew also zone in on cyber safety as well as safety with medicine and legal drugs, tobacco, alcohol and caffeine.

Life Education presenter Niki said the program's longevity was due to the fact it offered a fun and safe avenue to cover a broad range of health topics.

More than four million Australian children have benefited from its entertaining message delivered through puppetry, educational videos and games.

"Niki and Healthy Harold are great mentors for students because they deliver important messages about health issues,” Year 3 teacher Vanessa said.

"These hands-on activities help children to learn as they are mentally and physically stimulating.

"As an educator, it's fantastic to have a program that supports the Health curriculum with age appropriate topics including Growing Good Friends, My Body Matters and All Systems Go.”

Student Asher loved learning about real food.

"I'm excited to check my lunchbox at morning tea time.”

Hunter and Zie said the program was the "funniest” thing they had done, especially grouping the healthy and unhealthy foods.