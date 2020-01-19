Harry and Meghan to abandon royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles and will not receive public money for royal duties, Buckingham Palace has said as new details of the royal split are revealed.

The couple will no longer represent the royal family on official duties including military duties and "wish" to repay the $4.5 million of taxpayer money they used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage. However the property will remain their home while in the UK.

The new model will take effect in the northern spring 2020.

A statement from the Queen published on the Sussex Royal Instagram page and the royal family's website said following "many months of conversations and more recent discussions" the monarch was "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family".

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the statement said.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The couple announced their intention to step back earlier this year and will now no longer hold royal titles. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Buckingham Palace's statement said the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to her Majesty and the royal family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."

"With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of her Majesty."

The couple will no longer use their HRH titles and the Palace said it would not comment on security arrangements.

"There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security," the statement said.

The arrangement is set to be reviewed in one year's time, according to the Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson. He told the BBC there is no oversight in terms of commercial deals the couple might sign and the royal family is relying on the integrity of the couple to not sign deals that would undermine the royals.

It comes after the couple announced their intention to "step back" as senior royals while honouring their commitments to the Queen, Commonwealth and their patronages.

The bombshell statement rocked the royal family and led to an unprecedented summit at Sandringham attended by the Queen, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex.

Throughout this week, royal aides and government officials have worked furiously to hammer out a deal for the unprecedented situation that encompassed a myriad of financial, tax and security arrangements.

The royal drama has also sparked huge debate in Britain over the treatment of the couple at the hands of the press, and whether racism played any role in the so-called Megxit.

Following the Sandringham meeting the Queen issued a personal statement in which she mentioned "family" several times and said she was "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family".

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," she said.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."