Harry, Meghan’s new royal snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could snub Princess Beatrice's wedding as friends claim they "think they're bigger" than the royal family.

Tensions are said to have been simmering between the Yorks and the Sussexes ever since Prince Harry and Meghan got married, reports The Sun.

A friend reportedly told The Telegraph in the UK: "It's fair to say the relationship is not what it was."

The pair chose not to invite Sarah, Duchess of York, to their wedding reception, and then reportedly sparked irritation by announcing Meghan's pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's reception.

Prince Harry then came alone to the evening bash and only stayed for one drink, with the couple officially announcing the baby news the following day.

Another friend added: "Of course Harry and Meghan will be invited [to Beatrice's wedding] but it is up to them whether or not they choose to attend.

"The trouble with Harry and Meghan is that they think they are bigger than the institution.

"It's such a shame things have turned out like this."

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan appeared to single out Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in their statement, making mention of "minor royals".

Princess Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to attend. Picture: Getty Images

'SUCH A SHAME'

The entire family has been shaking by their move away, with a source close to Zara Phillips saying: "The overwhelming feeling is just one of sadness.

"She is incredibly fond of Harry and just feels so sad about what has happened. That's how they all feel."

The Queen was spotted looking stoic at Windsor Castle earlier this week, days after Meghan and Prince Harry's extraordinary statement on Megxit.

A royal insider said the Queen would be finding the couple's choice to step down "hurtful", as she fears the ongoing discussions about Meghan and Prince Harry's future within the royal family may prove damaging to the monarchy.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice arrive at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding. Picture: Getty Images

After lengthy Palace talks the Queen and senior officials have ruled the couple cannot use the word royal in their new roles.

As part of the Megxit deal, Prince Harry must ditch his honorary military positions for at least 12 months.

They have been allowed to keep their HRH titles but have been forced to accept that they will not use them publicly as they tout for business around the globe.

The Sussexes have already agreed to repay the $A4.5 million of taxpayers' money used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor and are expected to pay a commercial rent for it of about $A60,000 a month.

It has been announced that Princess Beatrice will wed her property developer fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, at Buckingham Palace in May - but guests may be barred from setting foot inside the royal residence.

