Harry’s raw interview: ‘It’s a wound’

Prince Harry has given an emotional interview as part of a new documentary on his African tour with Meghan.

Prince Harry has given an emotional interview as part of a new documentary on his African tour with Meghan.

Meghan Markle living under the "same pressures" as Princess Diana is Prince Harry's biggest fear, he has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex voiced his concerns in a clip from their upcoming ITV documentary, An African Journey, airing on Sunday evening in the UK, reports The Sun.

Harry shared his deepest fear was his wife, 38, succumbing to the same pressures as Princess Diana.

Presenter Tom Bradby followed the couple, and five-month-old Archie, throughout their African tour which saw Prince Harry undertake solo engagements.

The presenter said: "Later in the program I was to speak to Meghan too about the difficulties of living life in the spotlight.

"His (Prince Harry) great fear now is that his wife is subject to the same pressures as his mother was."

Harry is very protective of his wife. Picture: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

Harry, 34, opened up about how important Africa was to him as he came to terms with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He said: "Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that."

The dad-of-one was able to follow in her footsteps during the tour, as he worked with the charity HALO clearing landmines.

He said: "It's been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps, 22 years on. Let's finish what was started."

Following Harry as he continued his mother's work, Tom asked him if her death was still painful.

He asked: "Do you feel at peace in a way yet? Or is it still a sort of wound that festers?"

Revealing the emotional impact of Princess Diana's death, even more than two decades later, Harry said: "I think probably a wound that festers.

"I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.

"Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her.

"But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

Harry visited South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan stayed in South Africa.

Tom said: "After the early days in South Africa, we followed him as he trekked across the heart of this great continent promoting his mother's work and his own.

"It was a fascinating journey in all kinds of ways, uplifting in parts but also sobering as I gradually took in the pressure and stress he is carrying around with him, particularly surrounding the death of his mother."

Tom also spoke to Meghan, a former actress, about how she's adapted to royal life.

In the documentary clip Meghan is seen giving a speech, saying: "I am here with you as a mother, as a woman of colour and as your sister."

The hour-long documentary features interviews with the royal couple as well as an insight into their work, and how they're balancing public and private life.

Tom said: "He's loved Africa and devoted much of his life to its people and problems ever since he was a teenager.

"But this royal tour and the film we made of it was a chance for both Harry and Meghan to give people a more concrete idea of the difference they want to make.

"It began in Cape Town, a city blighted by decades of institutional racism."

The ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, will air on Sunday evening in the UK and presenter Tom Brady said it will reveal the "happiness" alongside the "pressure and pain" of being a royal.

Mr Bradby said: "The story of their time in Africa was of passion for their work, pride and happiness, but also a world a pressure and pain behind the brave faces."

A trailer for the documentary was previously released, showing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cradling baby Archie.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission