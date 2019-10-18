Harvey Norman Noosa turns 20

HARVEY Norman Noosaville is celebrating 20 years in business.

Since opening in November 1999 a lot has changed in Noosa retail, however Harvey Norman remains a favourite of locals, says Harvey Norman Noosa electrical proprietor Rod Ayache.

“The complex opened with 18 staff and now employs more than 80 Sunshine Coast locals,” he said.

Mary Perera is the administration manager and is an original employee and who was part of the set-up of the store prior to opening.

Mary has seen a lot of changes over the years and says the store now is an amazing open plan space with a great modern range across all departments.

“Products and fashions have changed a lot since those days,” she said.

Locals will remember Doug Young as the founding proprietor of furniture and bedding and he is now back and excited about the new ranges of furniture (including outdoor) that he has introduced since his return.

And Michelle Whitbread, another original staff member is still part of the furniture and bedding team.

Mick Williams and Pieta Szabados were also start up staff members who are still looking after the customers they know so well in the electrical department.

Last but not least, the warehouse wouldn’t be as efficient as it is without the work of Mark Maslanka, another original employee who keeps the wheels turning everyday.