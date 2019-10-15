Has Cr Glasgow affected Noosa’s brand?

NOOSA locals are mainly unhappy about Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow’s appearance on television and the damage to the region’s reputation it brings.

Margaret van Tulder

Margaret van Tulder said she was “ashamed” a member of the council would behave that way.

“My [interstate] family is going to say ‘what kind of council do you have there?’,” she said.

“I can’t explain it. He was rude and crude, and totally self-obsessed.

“I feel sorry for the council.”

Rodney Claydon

Rodney Claydon said he didn’t know much about it, but what he did know “would affect Noosa”.

“It doesn’t put Noosa in a good light acting that way,” he said.

“Noosa Council does good work — but this is not good for the region.”

Maxine Roberts

Maxine Roberts said she never liked the TV show as “you never know what’s truth or fiction” and thought such stories were a waste of time.

“I wish people would pay more attention to what’s going on out west, with our water and our farmers,” she said.

Peter Larsen

Peter Larsen said he was unhappy about Cr Glasgow’s TV appearance and should have known better.

“It’s inappropriate for someone in the public service to be involved in a TV program like that,” he said.

“He is a representative of the people and should not be going on these programs.”

Deanna Phillips

Deanna Phillips said she felt “embarrassed” for the councillor and Noosa.

“He embarrassed Noosa,” she said.

“He didn’t need to say where he was from, but he really pushed the Noosa thing.

“I voted for him,” she said, which she now regrets.

“He should never have gone on the program.”