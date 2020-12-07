Has friendship between former MasterChef trio soured?

While their friendship remains strong, the company created by Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan to develop international projects for the trio has been quietly deregistered.

GaryGeorge&Matt Pty Ltd was set up in February 2019 as the trio were negotiating new deals with Channel 10 where they had hosted MasterChef Australia for 11 years.

George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan during their MasterChef days. Picture: Tina Smigielski

The deals ultimately fell over with the three departing 10 mid last year.

Preston and Mehigan quickly signed with Channel 7 to front what ended up being a rather rushed and unsatisfactory season of the cooking show, Plate Of Origin, while Calombaris stepped back from media to deal with business concerns surrounding the collapse of the MADE Establishment empire.

With the trio focused on different projects the company was deregistered in September. It had not been used a vehicle for a project for three high profile foodies since it was established and was simply wrapped up.

Calombaris said yesterday that he definitely would not rule out working with his mates again in the future.

"For the three of us there is a lot of opportunity overseas and at that point (in 2019) we were going to do some stuff over there, but then things changed," Calombaris said of the reason why the company was established.

Former MasterChef judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan. Picture: Supplied

"We had an amazing 11 years.

"TV is a tough business and I am really proud of the 11 years we had together because we were absolutely blessed with a gift called MasterChef and it gave us so much.

"I love the boys dearly and they know I am their biggest supporter and I was cheering on the sidelines for them and for their show to go really well.

"We achieved so much and we brought so much joy into people's homes and we are grateful

"So if there is an opportunity for the three of us to do something together again; I never say never."

Calombaris has been busy building his 5PM Cook Along With George cooking venture which launched mid-year and spending time with his family.

