‘We were given an opportunity to put our toe in the water next door.’ La Vida owners Nick and Sarah Hooper.
Hastings St business ready to expand after ‘scary’ start

Matt Collins
24th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
WHILE most Noosa business are doing their best just to survive amid COVID-19 and horrendous bushfires, one Hastings St restaurant is expanding.

La Vida restaurant owners Sarah and Nick Hooper are excited to announce they will soon be extending the restaurant to the empty space next door.

"We were given an opportunity to put our toe in the water next door."

The vision for the room is to be used as a private dining room for up to 10 people.

"It will be fairly exclusive," Sarah said.

La Vida chef and owner Nick Hooper working hard in the kitchen.
Formerly from Tasmania, the past six months have certainly been an adventurous welcome to the Noosa business community for the restaurateur couple.

"We arrived the week the bushfires decimated the region, and then COVID hit. It has been a challenge," Sarah said.

Like so many other businesses across the Shire, the La Vida restaurant owners struggled to come to terms with reality when COVID restrictions took place.

"It was really scary," she said.

"We spent two days in bed in an absolute depression.

Not prepared to throw in the towel, the couple found ways to get by.

"We used this time to get to know the customers," Sarah said.

"We stood outside and talked to people, which really helped.

"On Saturday we were full of local supporters."

The restaurant owners hoped the new space, which was formerly a jewellery store, will be open in sometime in August.

"We are hoping for six weeks but you never know, anything can happen," Sarah said.

hastings street la vida restaurant noosa business noosa restaurants
Noosa News

