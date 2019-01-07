Hastings St not so hard a destination to reach

BEACH STATE: Not much in the way of damage to see at Beach Access 12.

IT WAS with a gridlock flashback burnt into my memory of a Noosa just prior to the free council holiday buses being introduced in late 1999 that I headed down to Hastings St via Noosa Pde on Friday just before 10am.

My 2019 purpose was to check out two contentious local issues - the peak holiday traffic delays and reports by local Beach Party critic Peter Lawrence of major dunal damage in and around Beach Access 12, where the divisive New Year's Eve function was held on Noosa Spit.

As for for the traffic snarls, which Noosa Council has launched a multi- pronged response to this year as a trial complete with smart information boards and friendly stop/go traffic controllers, local Susan Pollard told us the delays were the worst she'd seen in 30 years.

The local Noosa Beauty Rooms owner and former Noosa Chamber of Commerce office holder said despite all the measures, locals had had enough and decided Hastings St was a "no go” area.

So the best way to check on both was to drive there to inspect if there were signs of any long-term damage.

Mr Lawrence said the dune impacts were caused by heavy vehicles used to set up and remove the party stage and other facilities for more than 2000 partygoers.

But the getting there might be problematic as those flashes of jammed traffic came back to me.

In the late 1990s (from memory), I'd done a test run down there at the Christmas break and was stuck in traffic for more than 45minutes just on Noosa Pde alone. Last Friday, I hit the Reef St roundabout leading up to Noosa Pde at 10.04am and took a couple of minutes to get through the first bottleneck.

But I fairly sailed along from there until just before the Garth Prowd Bridge, and was then waved through by two sets of traffic controllers on the roundabouts before Hastings St.

To my utter amazement I was crawling down Noosa's most famous street by 10.14am. What's more, I hit Noosa Woods in only three minutes, but it took two sweeps of the Noosa Spit carparks before I finally found a spare space at Access 12 right on 10.30am.

With camera in hand, I headed off alongside beach-bound families to the dune area, which I found to my eye to have little or no disturbance other than from foot traffic. There were no tyre tracks evident, just some small scarping from the tide in a couple of places.

Leaving Hastings St this time took nine minutes, with enough stops to observe plenty of spare room in the special motorbike parking bays, though one near Rococo's had four bikes and a scooter.

Heading back to the office, I saw inbound Hastings St traffic was snarling more along Noosa Pde than when I went through - at least a few hundred metres back from Garth's bridge.

And the line to get onto the Reef St roundabout heading to Noosa Heads had grown back beyond Bay St, which leads into Noosa Waters estate.

So maybe for once I'd had the luck of the traffic draw.

As for the party, which was council-approved under strict conditions, Noosa CEO Brett de Chastel said the council received a number of letters of concern from residents prior to the staging of the event.

"Our officers will conduct a formal debrief with police and organisers and assess issues associated with the staging of the event.

"We will also review all feedback received from our community as part of that process,” Mr de Chastel said.