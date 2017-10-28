Hats crown the best in the industry

BRAVO: The team of chefs and Noosa Waterfront owner Andrea Ravezzani (second from right) are pleased to have maintained a Chef's Hat award.

THREE Noosa restaurants have held on to their hats and maintained a gold standard in hospitality.

The esteemed industry award Chefs Hats were announced earlier this month in the Good Food Guide, revealing Wasabi Restaurant and Bar, Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, and Rickys River Bar and Restaurant as the top eateries in the region.

Wasabi Restaurant maintained its two Chef Hats, and Noosa Waterfront and Rickys held on to their one Hat rating.

Noosa Waterfront owner Andrea Ravezzani said he was thrilled the restaurant had retained its Hat after being awarded its first last year.

"The Chef's Hat is always a big relief. To have that and continue to have that is great for the boys in the kitchen,” Mr Ravenazzi said.

"The restaurant works very well. We are very thrilled to be part of this group of restaurants.”

This year the Good Food Guide judged restaurants nationally instead of by state, which Mr Ravenazzi believes made appraisals tougher.

"The standard was the same for the big city restaurants as for restaurants in Noosa,” he said.

"Restaurants that have two or three Hats, they offer over the moon service, like they do in Sydney. Here we're more casual - no suits, people can walk in and eat in their boardshorts, same quality of food and service.”

Rickys general manager David Jouy said it was a privilege to be ranked among the best in the country. "It's he first year it's been national. I think judging was a bit tougher this year,” Mr Jouy said.

"It's very rewarding to be on the same scale as other restaurants around Australia. All of our staff put a lot of dedication and a lot of hours in to what they do.”

No stranger to accolades, Wasabi restaurateur Danielle Gjestland said she was pleased her venue had upheld the quality it is known for.

"We're extremely happy to maintain that consistency,” Ms Gjestland said.

"It's nice to know we're not a flavour of the month restaurant and we're able to provide that for 14 years.”

While she's happy the critiquing reflects well on the Wasabi team, Ms Gjestland said awards "aren't everything”.

"At the end of the day you don't do what you do to receive awards. It's all about making sure our staff are happy, who will then make our clients happy.”

Mr Jouy said he took pride in seeing his restaurant busy every day.

"We're very proud (of the Hat), but we're even prouder the restaurant is booked out for lunch and dinner all the time,” Mr Jouy said.

"The Hat is the cherry on top of the cream.”