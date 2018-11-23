Have a beer for support group

OVER recent months, Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group has been tirelessly fundraising for the Your Shout for Parkinson's campaign, their next event a beer day on November 30.

At the end of October the group drew a raffle after their weekly exercise class at Anytime Fitness and the winner took home a 2005 Wallabies team signed jersey, a gift donated from Brisbane's Hutchinson Builders team.

Co-ordinator Nikki Creber said money raised from the raffle would directly help cover costs for a recently announced support nurse.

"This was part of a series of fundraisng events to establish a funds to back the Parkinson's support nurse.”

Tewantin Noosa Parkinson's Support Group applied for the nurse through the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, a process which took six months of research and forming community support.

Ms Creber and her husband gained 1241 signatories and support from Mayor Tony Wellington and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, which they presented in their case to the health service.

"We see this role as something that will be absolutely wonderful,” Ms Creber said.

"Home visiting and home support is part of the role and often this can make all the difference as getting out and about does get increasingly difficult.”

Ms Creber said the nurse's role would also channel better access to an active and communicative medical team.

While they await official confirmation of the nurse's start date, next Friday they will hold a beer day with a donated keg at Mudjimba's High Tide Bar, Grill and Cafe from 5pm.

"Everyone is invited to buy a beer for Parkinson's.”

Ms Creber said she hoped this event would provide some relief to locals living with the neurological disease, and support their nurse.

"Someone living with Parkinson's could spend anywhere from $30,000 to $90,000 per year.”

Additional money raised will go into funding projects and group exercise classes, as Ms Creber said movement was key to helping delay the disease's progression.

There are at least 1720 diagnosed Parkinson's cases on the Sunshine Coast.

The Parkinson's support group meet monthly at Laguna Retirement Village. Call 0434149688.