Have a different reality at festival

WOODFORD may be a fair way from Noosa.

But at Folk Festival time, there's a regular contingent of our folks headed down there from December 27 to January 2.

This year will be no different, as they head for the hinterland hills and artistic serenity of bucolic Woodfordia - and if you've never been before, it's worth a visit, for one, or up to six days of musical, dance, literary, poetic and visual art performance.

As many will tell you, it's a little like leaving your life behind to enjoy just being someone else for a while, letting life's trials and tribulations take a back seat, and be surrounded by up to 130,000 friendly others from across the world who feel exactly the same as you.

This year, Doonan-based Alan Kelly's Barleyshakes will feature on a number of stages throughout the event, but this time the whole Kelly Family Band will perform.

Becky Wandell, from Cooroy, runs the Kids' Festival and has done for a long time, while Noosa local Gail Hewton is organising Ripe Dance, which is a talk about older people's lives transformed by dance, in the festival's Green Room.

Another local, Andrew Veivers, has been handling the People's Orchestra, which is the musical genius behind the festival's opening and the closing Fire Event.

Former Noosa mayor Bob Abbot will, as always, be present, and this year he is performing with the Strangest Dreamers as well as Hat Fitz and Cara, and Barry Charles.

And what's a Woodford Folk Festival without our very own Linsey Pollack, and trying to guess what amazing musical instruments he'll conjure up for 2018?

Held over six days and nights, the festival programme features 51 performance spaces, of which 23 are all-weather.

The festival streets are lined with restaurants, cafes, stalls, bars, street theatre and parades.

See more at www. woodfordfolkfestival.com.au