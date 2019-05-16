Have a magical cuppa at RSL

Tewantin Noosa RSL's Mad Hatters High Tea is on Thursday May 23.

TEWANTIN Noosa RSL has pulled out all stops on its latest fundraiser offering up a deal that is just too good to resist.

For just $20 per person the club is serving up a delicious Mad Hatter High Tea with entertainment by the amazing Nickleby the Magician, a regular performer at the RSL.

You also get to take home your very own Biggest Morning Tea Mug.

There will also be raffles and lots of fun to partake in on the day.

As if that wasn't incentive enough, all funds raised go to the Cancer Council via its Australia's Biggest Morning Tea campaign.

The Mad Hatters High Tea is on Thursday, May 23 from 10am to noon and tickets are limited.

Book at the Tewantin Noosa RSL concierge desk or phone 5447 1766.

Tewantin Noosa RSL is located in Memorial Avenue, Tewantin.