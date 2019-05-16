Menu
Login
Tewantin Noosa RSL's Mad Hatters High Tea is on Thursday May 23.
Tewantin Noosa RSL's Mad Hatters High Tea is on Thursday May 23.
News

Have a magical cuppa at RSL

15th May 2019 10:00 AM

TEWANTIN Noosa RSL has pulled out all stops on its latest fundraiser offering up a deal that is just too good to resist.

For just $20 per person the club is serving up a delicious Mad Hatter High Tea with entertainment by the amazing Nickleby the Magician, a regular performer at the RSL.

You also get to take home your very own Biggest Morning Tea Mug.

There will also be raffles and lots of fun to partake in on the day.

As if that wasn't incentive enough, all funds raised go to the Cancer Council via its Australia's Biggest Morning Tea campaign.

The Mad Hatters High Tea is on Thursday, May 23 from 10am to noon and tickets are limited.

Book at the Tewantin Noosa RSL concierge desk or phone 5447 1766.

Tewantin Noosa RSL is located in Memorial Avenue, Tewantin.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    What you can still see at Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    What you can still see at Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    News Haven't bought tickets to Noosa's biggest food weekend, don't stress because here is a last minute guide to tickets

    'Zoning will not work'

    'Zoning will not work'

    News Proposed zoning needs re-think

    Diggers united despite colours

    Diggers united despite colours

    News 'Old soldiers' at polling station

    Beetroot juice proves a good boost for arteries

    Beetroot juice proves a good boost for arteries

    News Study links beets with better exercise performance