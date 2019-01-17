Have a say for marine park plans north of Noosa

PARK REVIEW: This special part of the world is having a management plan review.

LOCALS can have their say on a natural slice of near Noosa that again has just been fished by the holiday hordes as part of the Great Sandy Marine Park review.

Acting Environment Minister Craig Crawford is calling on boaties, fishers and park users to make submissions to help inform the park's new zoning plan which includes Double Island Point.

"The current zoning plan is now 13 years old and it's time it had a comprehensive review," Mr Crawford said.

"The park is important to tourism and for recreational and commercial fishing and it's a much-loved natural asset for locals, and a popular destination for Australian and international visitors.”

He has released a discussion paper seeking community views on zoning plan opportunities as part of this review.

"Feedback received via the public consultation process will help guide the development of a draft revised zoning plan with the public will again be consulted once a draft revised zoning plan has been prepared later this year."

The Great Sandy Marine Park includes the Great Sandy Strait and offshore waters to three nautical miles. This area includes extensive seagrass meadows and mangrove communities and marine animals of international and national conservation significance such as humpback whales, grey nurse sharks, turtles and dugong.

The discussion paper and background information are available at www.qld.gov.au/

marineparks. Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to provide feedback via the online survey on the Get Involved website

www.getinvolved.qld.

gov.au. Submissions close on February 25.