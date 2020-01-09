Have a say on our burning summer from hell

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien is encouraging residents to have their say on the bushfire inquiry.

HIS electorate has taken the brunt of some of the fiercest fires in Queensland and Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien is keen to ensure his federal inquiry finds some telling responses to the national bushfire threat.

And Mr O’Brien, who is chair of the Australian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Environment and Energy inquiry into the frequency and intensity of bushfires, wants to hear from locals in Peregian Springs, Webya Downs, Doonan and nearby Peregian.

“It is imperative that we seek answers to important questions about the contributing factors that have led to this awful bushfire season,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The situation (nationally) has worsened considerably, and tragically, lives have been lost and many homes destroyed.

“We therefore want to hear your views on the effectiveness of laws, regulations and practices relating to vegetation and land management and their impact on bushfires. Let’s ensure that the nation’s loss and grief this bushfire season is not in vain,” he said.

He said Sunshine Coast and Noosa farmers, fireys and community members impacted by the recent bushfires need to be involved as infernos impact a vast area of Australia.

“These fires are devastating … their impact extends far beyond damage to the natural and built environment, by threatening people’s lives and livelihoods,” he said.

“This inquiry provides an opportunity to better understand the effectiveness of laws, vegetation and land management practices, mitigation strategies and emergency service engagement,” he said.

“Our local fireys have been out there fighting fires across the region stretching from Gympie to Noosa Northshore, and Peregian to Beerwah.”

Mr O’Brien said people may have very passionate views they can share with the inquiry which will examine:

– past and current practices of land and vegetation management;

– the impact of current legislation and regulatory responses for landholders;

– the scientific basis behind relevant bushfire management activities;

– legislative capability at the local, state and federal levels requiring landholders to reduce fire risk on properties;

– the economic impact of severe fires in urban, regional, rural and remote areas;

– the progress and implementation of various state reviews over the last decade; and

– the engagement of emergency services with land management officials in managing fire risk.

Local can make a submission until February 28 and the committee will hold public hearings at various locations to be announced.

Go to

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House/Environment_and_Energy