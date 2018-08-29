Menu
Login
Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23.
Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23. NSW Police
Breaking

Have you seen Georgia? Teen missing since last week

28th Aug 2018 4:20 PM

POLICE have appealed for assistance in finding a teen missing from the Far North Coast.

Georgia Hill, 14, has been reported as a missing person.

She disappeared from Lismore on August 23.

Police said it's possible she is in the Byron Bay or Brunswick Heads areas.

Anyone in contact with Georgia has been urged to ask her to make contact with the closest police station.

If you know where she is, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E71112984.

georgia hill missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Never a snappier word was spoke

    Never a snappier word was spoke

    News Eumundi is all good talk for spring event

    • 29th Aug 2018 4:09 AM
    A night in white for kids

    A night in white for kids

    News Noosa to hold charity dinner party

    A decorative decade worth celebrating

    A decorative decade worth celebrating

    News Local furniture store owners celebrate 10 years

    Modest $84,500 package vital to fix cyclone landslip

    Modest $84,500 package vital to fix cyclone landslip

    News Noosa hinterland road link will be stronger

    Local Partners