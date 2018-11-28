Menu
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12. QPS
News

Girl, 12, found after missing for 16 days

20th Nov 2018 12:59 PM | Updated: 28th Nov 2018 1:46 AM

UPDATE: A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Goodna has been located safe and well.

She was reported missing since November 12 and police held concerns for her safety.

EARLIER: POLICE need help to help find a 12-year-old girl last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on November 12 about 10pm.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and well-being due to her young age.

They are urging the girl, or anyone who may know her current whereabouts, to contact police.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a green, white and blue Fila polo shirt with thongs.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

