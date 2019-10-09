Menu
LOST: A Deta Elis Devita Ritm mini was lost at Noosa Farmers Markets on October 6 and the owner is hoping someone has found the medical device.
News

Have you spotted this medical device?

Caitlin Zerafa
9th Oct 2019 9:55 AM

A DOONAN women is hoping the local community may be able to help her locate a medical device she lost at Noosa Farmers Market last Sunday.

Zantariah Moclair is nearly 80 and uses her Deta Elis Devita Ritm mini daily to help with chronic pain.

“It’s a device that looks a bit like an mobile phone,” Ms Moclair said.

“I’ve been sick all my life. This is the only way I don't feel pain.”

Ms Moclair said she had the device on Sunday, October 6 when she visited Noosa Farmers Market between 7am and 9.30am.

She remembered taking it out of her bag while seated near the entrance of the markets waiting for a lift home but when she got home noticed it was missing.

“I can’t get another one until November when I see my doctor.”

Ms Moclair hopes someone may have found the device.

Send us a message on Facebook or drop us an email at noosaed@scnews.com.au if you now its whereabouts.

Noosa News

