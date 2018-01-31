Have your say on use of foreshore river parks

YOUR VIEW: Residents and other stakeholders can comment on council's draft Land Use Master Plan for the Gympie Terrace foreshore from January 22 to February 22.

YOUR VIEW: Residents and other stakeholders can comment on council's draft Land Use Master Plan for the Gympie Terrace foreshore from January 22 to February 22.

SO WHAT do you think of a new covered area at Chaplin Park for wedding ceremonies and events?

Or a new fenced dog off-leash area at Chaplin Park, plus a relocation of the outriggers to the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club?

These are some of the list of recommendations that seek to strike a balance between recreational uses, commercial activities, events and community uses contained in the draft of the Noosa Council's Land Use Master Plan for the Gympie Tce.

And public comment on these ideas opened on Monday and runs to February 22 here.

A new fenced dog off-leash area at Chaplin Park, a relocation of the outriggers to the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club precinct.

The draft plan also recommends provisions to allow small food and drink 'kiosks' within the existing commercial jetty lease areas

Council's property services manager Clint Irwin said this proposal reflected community support for the sale of coffee along the foreshore.

Council developed the Noosaville Foreshore Land Use Master Plan following last year's extensive community consultation.

Mr Irwin said council received more than 1000 submissions from residents and other stakeholders, with more than 300 people attending 'pop-up' consultation events.

"Clearly the foreshore is a favourite area for our community who want to see this popular natural asset protected for the future," Mr Irwin said.

Council based the draft plan on the substantial community input. It includes a draft vision for the foreshore as a peaceful, relaxing public open space where people can go to enjoy the river.