Have your say on voluntary assisted dying debate in Noosa

A NOOSA Voluntary Assisted Dying advoate is urging all Queenslanders to have their say as they call for the urgent need to reform end-of-life laws.

Noosa local and VAD lobbyist Fiona Jacobs said Queenslanders will finally get to have a say after the long-awaited End of Life Choices Parliamentary Inquiry released submission details this week.

Ms Jacobs will be holding a free information session to assist with writing your submission at Noosa Leisure Centre this Monday at 10am.

"VAD is one of the most pressing and resolvable social issues we face and Queensland is the only state not to have considered this important issue,” Ms Jacobs said.

"Victoria was the first Australian state to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill, with laws coming into affect mid 2019.”

Ms Jacobs said "Evidence to the Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry that led to the new laws, showed that at least once a week a terminally ill person took steps to end their own life because of the lack of any legislated and regulated alternative."

"Currently, Queenslanders are forced to take things into their own hands as they try to avoid prolonged pain and suffering, often with catastrophic results.

"For some people at the end of life, good palliative care will be enough. However for some, no palliative intervention can ease their suffering, and these people should have a choice. Each of us deserves the right to safe access to a lawful and dignified death," Ms Jacobs said.

"This is not just important for older people. There are thousands of young people with terminal illnesses who wish to end their life in a way they choose and with dignity," Ms Jacobs added.

Parliamentary Committee Chairman Aaron Harper MP, said Queenslanders have an historic opportunity to contribute to this inquiry which is examining Aged Care, Palliative Care and Voluntary Assisted Dying.

"Voluntary Assisted Dying has never been examined by the Queensland Parliament. The Committee welcomes your views and I look forward to hearing from as many people as possible to guide us on this journey," Mr Harper said.

If you watched a friend or loved one die in an undignified manner or have a personal story to tell?

Send your submission to: Committee Secretary, Health Committee,Parliament House. Qld. 4000