Having a state ball with Anna for Queensland

SHE may not have hunted crocodiles or wrangled pythons, but this writer and TV personality can spin a good yarn about wrestling with life's wild turns.

Anna Daniels will join author and actor William McInnes at Behind Queensland's Words, Noosa's 2017 Writer's Festival and Queensland Day celebration.

Daniels is a late addition to the line-up, replacing conservationist Bob Irwin who has had to withdraw from the June 10 festivities.

"While we're sad to lose Bob Irwin, Anna Daniels is a scream and sure to delight audiences of all ages with her hilarious stories," Noosa Library Service's Liz Bleechmore said.

The popular storyteller co-created ABC's first online sketch series Tough at the Top with Melbourne comedian, Anne Edmonds.

For several years she wrote and presented upbeat stories for TV's The Project.

"Having grown up in Rockhampton, Daniels championed the stories and characters of rural and regional Australia with affection and humour," Liz said.

"She'll regale the audience with tales from her work and how she came to write her Vogel's Literary Award shortlisted debut novel Girl in Between - the upbeat and hilarious story of Lucy Crighton's life at the crossroads."

Daniels said she's always loved comedy which not only makes you laugh" but also pulls at your heartstrings"

"I think a lot of people may be able to relate to Lucy's story."

Behind Queensland's Words is part of the Government's Queensland Day celebrations from June 2-10 which rounds out Noosa's free, five-day celebration.

Visit libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au or phone 53296555.