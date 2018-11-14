Having some 'rude' fun

PUT Saturday in your diaries as local favourites 'Rudies', alias The Sunny Coast Rude Boys, are returning to Eumundi's Imperial Hotel to raise the roof.

They are an eight-piece soundwave playing uplifting ska and reggae, and drawing on musical influences that have shaped this genre from the Jamaican movement through to UK Two Tone.

The Rudies demonstrate a unique vision with the exuberance and colour of contemporary ska with band members from as far as Barbados, Trinidad and Ireland.

The band has crafted its sound with unexpected arrangements of powerful horns and foot-stomping drums.

If you dig The Specials, Madness, UB40, Bob Marley, Bad Manners ... this is a gig for you! Doors open 8pm. Tickets $15 from 54428811 or Oztix.