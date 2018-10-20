Haylee's big helping hand

Twelve-year-old Haylee Gaal will hold a fundraiser fashion show in November for The Smith Family.

NOT many 12-year-olds can say they have organised much more than packing their school bags and making sure their homework gets in on time.

One local girl however can say she has organised a fundraiser fashion parade all in the name of helping other children.

Year 6 student Haylee Gaal is holding her own show Seasons Change Fashion Showcase next month and will donate all proceeds to The Smith Family.

"I am very excited, I love fashion and helping people,” Haylee said.

"There will be local kids clothings stores who will show their clothes and locals kids modelling.”

The event has gained support from some of the regions best children's 12 and under clothing and accessory stores including Noosa Juniors, Nanny Pickle, Go Bananas and The Hub Op Shop.

Several businesses have also donated prizes and gift vouchers for a silent auction on the day.

Haylee hopes here contribution will go to Australian children less fortunate than herself.

"I believe every child has the right to an eduction and they help lots of children every year and I want to raise money so they can help more children next year,” she said.

Her parents Tiffany and Damien have supported there determined daughter's dream which came about after she could not attend a fashion show due to age.

"She has always been a very independent and confident girl and I'm so proud,” Tiffany said.

"We were going to attend another fundraiser fashion show earlier in the year but Haylee was too young so she decided to do her own.”

"We hope this encourages other that you are never too young to get out there and get involved in the community.”

Tiffany is also calling for anyone who wants to donate to the silent auction to contact her on 0411514128.

Seasons Change Fashion Showcase will be held on November 3 from 10am at Noosa Church, 202 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville.

Tickets will be available at the door and cost $10 and include coffee or tea and cake.

"It's going to be so much fun,” Haylee said.