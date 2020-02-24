Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cricket

Haynes half century digs Aussies out of a hole

by Liz Walsh
24th Feb 2020 7:54 PM

 

In their must-win game against Sri Lanka at the WACA, Australia were sent into the field and in a brilliant opening over had the visitors on their knees at 1-0 after Megan Schutt had opener Hasini Madushika caught at point with her third ball thanks to the safe hands of Beth Mooney.

But Sri Lanka recovered thanks to the stroke play of their captain Chamari Athapaththu, who belted a quickfire 50 (38 balls) including seven fours and two sixes.

Nicola Carey came into the starting XI at the expense of teenager Annabel Sutherland and she was the pick of the bowlers, taking the important wicket of Athapaththu thanks to a Meg Lanning catch. She ended with figures of 2-18 from three overs. 

FOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH BLOG BELOW

The Sri Lankans finished their batting innings on 6-122 and the run chase begins with the Aussies wanting a commanding performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pirates optimistic for big season despite trial loss

        premium_icon Pirates optimistic for big season despite trial loss

        News They may have lost both trial games at home to Nambour on the weekend, but the Noosa Pirates’ coach has big ambitions for the 2020 season.

        Reaction to Noosa Plan divides mayor and councillor

        premium_icon Reaction to Noosa Plan divides mayor and councillor

        News New Noosa Plan the subject of local dispute between council reps.

        Woman rushed to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Woman rushed to hospital after snake bite

        News Paramedics meet woman at barge, take her to hospital after bite

        Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        premium_icon Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        News A fourth shift will see the plant employ 80 people