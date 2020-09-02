Hay’s Noosa haven fetches $12m

THE spectacular Sunshine Coast holiday home of the man who built an empire on toilet brushes and brooms has sold for close to its $12 million asking price.

The 13-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion at 32-36 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters, sets a new record for Noosaville, which is fast becoming the state's hottest postcode with big money changing hands at a rapid pace.

The property known as 'Hayven' was owned by the late businessman, Donald Hay, who died from melanoma last year aged 76.

Mr Hay founded the company, Hayco, 35 years ago and built it into one of the world's biggest brush makers - now shipping 200 million items a year to more than 60 countries.

Reed & Co. Estate Agents principal Adrian Reed, who negotiated the sale, said the property was "a timeless masterpiece".

"It is one of the most extraordinary homes to be built in Queensland, where attention has been given to every detail and decision," Mr Reed said.

Mr Reed declined to reveal the buyer or exact sale price, but said the property had attracted interest from New York and London.

The house can sleep up to 32 guests and features onsite caretaker quarters, a maid's quarters, a 25-metre pool, a championship tennis court, a nightclub, a media room, a gym, a steam room, a four-car garage and a guest wing with eight bedrooms.

The sale of this property sets a new record for Noosaville.

A separate family wing of the home includes the master suite with his and her bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, plus bedrooms for the children.

The house was designed by architect Shane Thompson and built in 2002 on a huge, 2976 sqm block.

The property has a 60m water frontage and two private jetties.

The sale comes amid a flurry of transactions in the Noosaville 4566 postcode in the past month, as buyers flock to the lifestyle the idyllic area offers.

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 27 Wyuna Drive recently sold for a cool $6 million.

Down the road, properties at 33 and 59 Wyuna Drive also recently sold for significant sums.

