Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hazard reduction burn goes out of control

by Brenden Hills
17th Oct 2020 4:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic was backed up for kilometres south of Sydney on Saturday after a hazard reduction fire jumped containment lines.

The Royal National Park hazard reduction burn grew to 100ha in size between Heathcote and Waterfall when the blaze broke the boundary and began moving east.

A RFS spokesman said the fire was believed to have started from a spot fire which led into the Kangaroo Ridge Waterfall blaze, causing heavy smoke across the Princes Hwy.

Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service
Traffic at a standstill on the Princes Hwy at Waterfall. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

Traffic on the Princes Hwy came to a standstill and then even though it remained open in both directions, traffic flow was at reduced speed.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays.

Four Rural Fire Service helicopters are at the scene trying to contain the blaze using waterbombing techniques.

NSW Fire and Rescue are also assisting.

The RFS spokesman said no properties are at risk however there is a lot of smoke and the fire remained at advice level.

Originally published as Hazard reduction burn leads to spot fire, traffic delays

More Stories

bushfire editors picks fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier not making waves on controversial surf ranch

        Premium Content Premier not making waves on controversial surf ranch

        Politics The Queensland Premier on Friday could not make a call if an application for a $1.2 billion surf ranch and residential development should be approved.

        Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners

        Premium Content Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners

        Crime A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with stalking for racially vilifying business...

        Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Premium Content Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Crime A music teacher ended up with a man on the bonnet of his car after a heated...

        Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        Premium Content Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        News Faith Wild is once again 'dancing' with cancer