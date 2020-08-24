Hazard reduction planned for Coast national park

National park burn-offs are planned for Noosa and Tewantin this week and for the rest of the month.

Residents should not be alarmed if smoke can be seen around Noosa and Tewantin on Monday, as firefighters conduct a planned burn in the area.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct the burn within the Great Sandy National Park, Cooloola section at Noosa North Shore, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

These burns are being undertaken as part of Operation Cool Burn 2020, to mitigate fire hazard and to help protect life and property in the event of a wildfire.

Led by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, the operation is a co-ordinated approach with QPWS and other agencies to improve community preparedness prior to the 2020 bushfire season.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the vicinity of the Tewantin and Noosa areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Rainbow Beach office of QPWS on 5486 9900.