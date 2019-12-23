Hazardous waste causes hinterland concern

One of the asbestos dump sites during the Noosa kerbside collection.

ASBESTOS dumped during this year’s Noosa kerbside collection was not the only hazardous waste material to set alarm bells ringing for council’s waste disposal team.

A rusted drum of herbicide and another drum of unidentified poison left by the roadside provided plenty of headaches to go with the $28,000 clean-up bill required to safely dispose of the asbestos dumped on five separate occasions.

Despite investigations, the council is yet to identify those responsible for dumping the asbestos.

The dumping of the hazardous substances has council waste co-ordinator Ian Florence and his staff preparing a report regarding future options of the popular shire-wide collection which was reintroduced after Noosa de-amalgamated from Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

Mr Florence said the kerbside collection cost council $203,000 this year with a further $100,775 in disposal costs,, about $30,000 above the predicted budget.

“The increased costs in providing the service will need to be considered as part of the 2020/21 budget process and the investigation of options for the service into the future,” he said.

“It is recommended that additional contingency cost be added due the emerging trend of having to manage asbestos- containing material.

Mr Florence said 939 tonnes of waste was collected during the seven-week program, up on last year but well below the total collected in the first three year of the service post de-amalgamation.

“It is a service that generally remains popular with large sections of the community,” Mr Florence said.

“It provides an opportunity for the community to dispose of bulky waste material that may otherwise be disposed of via illegal dumping.”

Mr Florence said while the dumping of hazardous material is an emerging area of concern, the scavenging of the waste piles along the street is also an issue.

He said it not only created a mess on the streets but the “scavenging of steel in 2019 had the potential to reduce council’s revenue by around $53,000”.

Mr Florence also said the escalating cost of commercial waste disposal at landfill due to the Queensland Government waste levy could prompt some operators to gatecrash the service as a “free alternative”.

The report will be prepared for the new council in June next year.