Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jamie Brimble pleaded guilty this week to a total of five charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court.
Jamie Brimble pleaded guilty this week to a total of five charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court. Contributed
Crime

'He assures he would be able to pass a drug test now'

Shannen McDonald
by
22nd Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN deemed under the influence of drugs caught the attention of police by standing on a Whitsunday main road.

Jamie Lee Brimble appeared disorientated and confused when police found him on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach on October 11.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court the 32-year-old was standing on the road by his car, which had no number plates, at 1.50am that morning.

"He stated to police there was someone else in the car," she said.

"Police looked and there wasn't any one there, but the defendant insisted there was.

"He continually flexed his muscles at police."

Sgt Myors said police deemed him under the influence of drugs and charged him based on his conduct.

The court heard Brimble told police at the time he had driven to Airlie Beach from Proserpine that night with CCTV footage later confirming the claim.

The Proserpine man pleaded guilty this week to five charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a licence.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said the man had been diagnosed with mental health issues and despite his troubling pass, was taking some steps to better himself.

"He assures he would be able to pass a drug test now," she said.

Magistrate James Morton fined Brimble a total of $2133 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

More Stories

crime drug driving proserpine magistrates court whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Royal ‘diamond’ cheers for 60th anniversary

        Royal ‘diamond’ cheers for 60th anniversary

        News Queen Elizabeth and a who’s-who list have acknowledged Keith and Valda’s who are celebrating a diamond anniversary.

        Cool music to drop in at surfing fest

        premium_icon Cool music to drop in at surfing fest

        News Noosa Surfing Festival to party with The Drop Festival to kick of WSL tour.

        Mayor urging a fireworks rethink

        premium_icon Mayor urging a fireworks rethink

        News Noosa Council does not give a cracker for unnecessary fire risks at major...

        Experienced businessman steps forth for council

        premium_icon Experienced businessman steps forth for council

        Council News The latest candidate has stepped into ring for the upcoming local election, hoping...