THEsister of Andrew Carll, who reportedly killed his wife in their bed before turning the gun on himself, has lashed her brother on social media.

Mary Carll, the older sister of Rockhampton anaesthetist Dr Carll, took to Facebook late last night to ask, "Why take her?"

Dr Carll, 58, and his wife Julie Rush, 49, were found dead in the bedroom of their Rockhampton home on Monday, minutes after someone made a frantic triple-0 call just after 9.30pm.

Emergency services were confronted with a horrifying scene inside the Frenchville home with police later revealing it took them days to remove the bodies.

Dr Andrew Carll.

Police did not reveal how the couple died but did confirm yesterday a firearm had been used at the property.

"Police can also confirm they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation," QPS said in a statement.

Taking to Facebook last night, Ms Carll revealed her brother and sister-in-law's death had been the result of a murder-suicide.

"It appears that my brother killed his beautiful wife Julie and then himself," Ms Carll wrote.

"I am now gone from grief to anger HOW DARE HE, he can kill himself but why take her?"

It took police a number of days to properly identify Ms Rush however a post-mortem investigation, completed this week, confirmed the woman lying next to Dr Carll was his wife.

The couple had three young boys, one of whom is still in high school. Police confirmed in a press conference yesterday afternoon a male family member had found the couple in their bedroom.

Ms Carll confirmed the boys were being taken care of by family.

"I am like a stunned mullet, as is the rest of the family," Ms Carll told the Daily Mail.

"Love him so, so much. I was 17 years old when he was born; such a sweet kid."

Queensland detectives at the home of Dr Carll and Ms Rush. Picture: 9News

Forensic experts remove evidence. Picture: 9News

Police from across Queensland descended on Rockhampton earlier this week to figure out how and why the couple were found dead in their suburban home.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed forensic experts spent four days scouring the Frenchville Rd property, assisted by homicide detectives who travelled from Brisbane to join the investigation.

Police cordoned off the home late on Monday night after the horrific discovery which Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey described as "significant".

"Forensics have been working throughout the night and we still haven't been able to remove bodies from that scene, so obviously it's quite a significant investigation we're conducting at the moment," Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey told reporters.

A QPS spokesman later told news.com.au it "wasn't a very nice discovery" for emergency services.

If you or anyone you know needs assistance, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.