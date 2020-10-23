‘He inspired us’: Student’s touching tribute to principal

Former Noosa State High School principal Max Stevens is being remembered for his witty sense of humour and wisdom to appreciate and nurture the diversity within the school community.

Former Noosa District State High School principal Max Steven is being remembered as a scholar, a gentleman and a generous leader after his sad passing.

The much-loved former principal was the school's passionate leader from 1989 to 2002.

Fellow teachers felt honoured to work with the supportive mentor on their teaching journey.

Former student and current English head of department at the school Alarna Priestley described Mr Steven as "an astute principal".

"He commanded the stage, which was the veranda of our current A block building back then, when we had our weekly and sometimes daily parades," she said.

"Every word Mr Steven spoke had measure and meaning."

Ms Priestley said he would be remembered for his witty sense of humour and wisdom to appreciate and nurture the diversity within the school community.

"He inspired us, he disciplined us and he taught us how to be proud of ourselves," she said.

"There is not a single student who spoke without respect for him."