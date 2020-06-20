Menu
Long-term Noosa local Pete Edmiston sadly passed away earlier this month.
‘He was always there’: Friends mourn loss of local legend

Eden Boyd
20th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
IF YOU asked those closest to Pete Edmiston what kind of man he was, they’d tell you he was among the greatest.

Yet even acquaintances of the sports buff would say the Noosa community had lost a legend.

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Mr Edmiston, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

A jack of all trades, the plumber was heavily involved in the Noosa Tigers AFL Club and the Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club.

‘HEART OF GOLD’: FAMILY MOURNS FOOTY LEGEND

Graeme Miller first met the man behind the moustache 30-odd years ago after their sons joined the AFL team.

“He was a marvellous man,” Mr Miller said.

“He would do anything for anybody. He was always there at the drop of a hat.”

A man who was much loved by the community, Mr Miller said his long-term friend had a reputation as one of the most generous plumbers in Noosa.

“Whenever I needed help with any plumbing he’d be around my place within five minutes, and it wasn’t just me, it was half the population in Noosa who he took care of,” he said.

“He never charged a lot of money. He’d have a beer with you and you’ve give him a carton of beer for his work and he’d be happy.

“He was everybody’s friend.”

Whether he had a cricket bat, football, plumbing tool or beer in his hand, Mr Edmiston was always a mate you could rely on.

“He was just one of those guys who everybody loved,” Mr Miller said.

‘SHINING LIGHT TOO GOOD FOR THIS WORLD’ TAKEN FROM FAMILY

“He was always there for me whenever I needed him, always, and I’m sure he was like that for a lot of other people as well. He would know thousands of people around this area.”

Also a friend of many years, Dale Officer said Mr Edmiston would be remembered fondly at Read Park.

“He ended up helping me big time with the club house,” he said.

“He did all the plumbing work for the club house that we built.

“He’d do anything for you. He was well liked by everybody at the cricket club.”

Mr Miller’s daughter, Stacey Miller, said the man who she’d known for many years would be missed dearly by all.

“Pete was a very generous man,” she said.

“He would drop everything if you called him for help. He was a giving man and nothing was a problem for him.”

