Head along to grill your election candidates

STATE ELECTION: Our seven election candidates for Noosa 2017.
by Alan Lander

VOTERS have a chance to meet the candidates at events planned in the region today and on Monday as the state election on November 25 draws closer. Three meetings have been called - two for Noosa candidates and one for Nicklin candidates in Cooroy.

Friday

Meet the Noosa candidates, organised by the Noosa Chamber of Commerce (CCIQ), will take place tonight from 6pm at The J.

Monday

Noosa Rotary Club is hosting an event for Noosa candidates at 5.30pm in the Diggers Bar at Tewantin Noosa RSL.

Each candidate will be allotted up to six minutes to convince you to vote for them.

At Cooroy, from 6pm, Nicklin candidates will gather to meet residents at a meeting hosted by the Cooroy Area Residents Association (CARA), which will be held at the Cooroy Sports Hub in the town's Opal St. For more election news, turn to pages 18-20.

Topics:  meet the candidates nicklin noosa state election 2017

Noosa News

