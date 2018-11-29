Head off coast for a wild experience in Noosa park

MEET AND GREET: A lace monitor scurries across the Tanglewood track in Noosa National Park.

MEET AND GREET: A lace monitor scurries across the Tanglewood track in Noosa National Park. Lyn Graham

NOOSA National Park has its attractions, but there is more to this area than the ever-popular coastal track.

If you are seeking tranquillity or a slower paced wildlife experience, then head to the less frequented Palm Grove or Tanglewood tracks.

The subtropical rainforest of the Palm Grove track holds varied birdlife including whipbirds, catbirds, eastern yellow robins, golden whistlers and spectacled monarchs.

Their birdsong fills the air as soon as you enter this short (1.1km) easily accessible track which starts just behind the information centre. There is a softly flowing creek and majestic trees easily viewed along the meandering path.

Several strangler figs with their splaying buttress roots, aged gnarled eucalypts and a magical epiphyte garden, delight visitors to this area of the park.

The longer Tanglewood track is another alternative path to reach Hell's Gates and the Coastal track, affording visitors an opportunity to see lace monitors up close or scurrying up trees.

Here, there is variable geography with sub-tropical rainforest, dry eucalypt forest and wallum vegetation supporting varied birdlife including the brilliantly coloured variegated wren and numerous honeyeaters.

At present, the bottlebrush grasstree is blooming beautifully.

However, this track's main appeal is the chance it offers to visitors of a wildlife experience away from the crowds.

There is time to pause here and absorb the beauty of the surrounding nature.