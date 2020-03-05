HEAD TO HEAD: How mayoral candidates stack up

>> FULL RECAP: WATCH THE NOOSA COUNCIL CANDIDATE DEBATE

TONY WELLINGTON

Experience: Eight years as a councillor for Noosa across two councils and then as mayor.

Why me: Significant experience with higher levels of government; "I've always maintained an open door, I attend community events and am always available". Served on committees first to fight amalgamation and then for de-amalgamation

Results: 5 per cent Gross Region Product increase; $3 billion economy.

Jobs: More jobs than workers

Biosphere: Arm's length to the council. Ratepayers' money well spent with the Noosa Biosphere raising from other sources three times the contribution the council provides.

Hinterland: The hinterland contributes 22 per cent of the council's rate base but receives significantly more in services and infrastructure.

TAFE: If the council buys it, building would need to pay its own way.

Commitment: To protect Noosa from the forces that would make it mediocre; will ensure the Noosa you love today will be the Noosa you love tomorrow.

Noosa council candidate Tony Wellington.

CLARE STEWART

Experience: Barrister

Why me: I'm community focused, have fresh ideas, commit to protect the environment, will bridge the gap with the country and will tell you where the money is going.

Development: "Absolutely not, categorically no way" to supporting further or taller high-rise in Noosa.

Finances: Why would the council commit up to $1.7 million to secure the TAFE building with no plan on how to use it? Says funding there for a hinterland consultant on about $70,000 a year when $670,000 can be spent on bike way plans; I'll tell you where the money is going.

Environment: Council not undertaking enough cool burning. Need more fire breaks. Residents frightened after summer of fires.

Climate Emergency: Where's the action plan?

Commitment: To protect the environment; support small business; foster and protect jobs; seal roads and fix bike paths; establish a hinterland community engagement office; establish and maintain fire breaks; work to deliver traffic and parking solutions and work in the best interests of all of Noosa.