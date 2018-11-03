Heading up Peregian community hub is John's new role

ONE of Noosa's best grass roots community hubs, the Peregian Beach Community House, has a new head ... even if he does live a little bit up the David Low Way.

John Hare, a Marcus Beach resident, is the PBCH president with a strong background in corporate governance.

Prior to retirement John held an executive position with the ACT Department of Education and Training and has held a number of senior managerial and executive positions in the private and public sectors with various federal and state government jurisdictions.

A graduate of Sheffield University, in the United Kingdom, John gained an honours degree in history and government and later completed a diploma in management at Monash University.

Post retirement he revised and edited an Institute of Governance manual for the not-for-profit sector.

He is a former board member of the National Heart Foundation in the Northern territory and served on the ethics committee of the Menzies School of Health in Darwin.

John lives with his wife, Marian, and is active in community and volunteer organisations in Marcus Beach and Peregian Beach.