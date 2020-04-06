Health care workers still being hit with parking fees
HEALTH workers are seeking help with the cost of parking at the Gold Coast University Hospital during the coronavirus crisis - because they are driving to work to reduce community contact.
In a letter to the Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles, Mudgeeraba Member Ros Bates said staff were working extra hours and often to the point of exhaustion - and "deserve the full support of government wherever possible."
She called on State Government to extend its support and provide free parking at the Gold Coast University Hospital and Robina hospital for all staff.
"While I am aware the multi-level carpark is independently owned, I believe it is within your department's ability to offer vouchers for our workers," Ms Bates wrote.
"As I understand it, many nurses and other hospital staff are being forced to park several kilometres away and walk to work, often starting or finishing their shift in darkness.
A Change.org petition calling for a discount in parking prices or free parking for the local health workers at the GCUH was also launched Friday, and has since attracted 479 signatures.
A nurse who spoke to the Bulletin said many of her colleagues were driving instead of taking public transport to reduce contact with the public.
"We don't get much of a discount, it is around $9 a shift and it isn't tax deductible," she said.
"We don't have the option of public transport right now, not if we want to keep properly isolated. I would like to see them help us out while all of this is going on."
Originally published as Health care workers still being hit with parking fees